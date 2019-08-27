Only 24 hours left to apply to Hardware Battlefield at TC Shenzhen

This post goes out to a special group of early-stage hardware startup founders — the procrastinators, the vacillators and the last-minute decision-makers. You have just 24 hours left to submit your application to compete in the Hardware Battlefield at TC Shenzhen on November 11-12. The application window closes at precisely 11:59 p.m. (PT) on August 28. Apply right here, right now.

The Hardware Battlefield — sibling to our Startup Battlefield pitch competition — is your chance to launch your startup on a world stage in front of some of the hardware industry’s most influential VCs, technologists and journalists — and win a $25,000 equity-free prize. It won’t cost you a thing to apply or to participate, and an opportunity like this doesn’t come along every day. So, what are you waiting for?

TechCrunch editors look for the best of the best, and they’ll vet every qualified application before choosing 10-15 startups to compete. If you make the cut, you’ll have six rigorous weeks of free pitch coaching with our Battlefield team. When the big day comes, you’ll be ready to put your best pitch forward to a panel of expert judges.

Each team has six minutes to pitch and demo their product — followed by an in-depth Q&A with the judges. If you make it to the final round, you’ll do it all over again — this time in front of a new set of judges. From that select group, one team will rise above the rest to become the TC Shenzhen Hardware Battlefield champ and claim the $25,000 prize.

Even if your team doesn’t win, you still reap big benefits. Hardware Battlefield participants receive invaluable exposure to the media, investors and other influencers. The event takes place in front of a live audience, and we also record the Battlefield on video and publish it on TechCrunch to a global audience.

Meet these low bars in order to qualify for Hardware Battlefield:

Submit your application by 11:59 p.m. (PT) on August 28

You must have a minimally viable product to demo onstage

Your product has received little, if any, press coverage to date

Your product must be a hardware device or component

Time is running out. You have 24 hours left to take advantage of an opportunity to transform your business. Join us in Shenzhen, the hardware heartland. Apply to compete in TC Hardware Battlefield 2019 before the clock runs out at 11:59 p.m. (PT) on August 28.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at Hardware Battlefield at TC Shenzhen? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.