Summer flash sale ends tonight: 2-for-1 Disrupt Berlin 2019 passes

Summer’s fading fast, but our 2-for-1 summer flash sale on Innovator, Founder or Investor passes to Disrupt Berlin 2019 is fading even faster. Today’s the final day you can get 2-for-1 tickets to join us in Berlin for two jam-packed days of startup goodness and opportunity. Why not do it for the lowest price?

Our 2-for-1 summer flash sale ends tonight, August 23 at 11:59 p.m. (CEST). Buy your 2-for-1 passes right here.

There are so many reasons to attend Disrupt Berlin on 11-12 December — try these five on for size, buy your passes and get ready to take your startup to the next level.

Learn

We’re building out our roster of amazing speakers, and you’ll learn from some of the top innovators, founders and investors. Efe Cakarel, the founder and CEO of MUBI, is just one prime example. MUBI, a decade-old movie-streaming service, has survived — and thrived — in the shadow of Netflix. We’ll find out how Cakarel pulled it off and hear what comes next.

Compete

Don’t miss you opportunity to launch your early-stage startup on a world stage, live in front of an eager audience of investors, tech leaders and global media outlets. We’re talking Startup Battlefield, of course, our epic pitch competition. If you’re chosen, you’ll vie for bragging rights and $50,000. And it won’t cost you a euro to apply or to participate. Apply to compete in Startup Battlefield today.

Network

What can you do with 3,000 startup fans from more than 50 countries? Network, network, network! Our Startup Alley expo floor is fertile soil and rife with opportunity. And CrunchMatch, our free business-matchmaking tool, makes it easier for you to connect with the people who can help move your business forward.

Exhibit

It’s time to showcase your early-stage startup and there’s no better way to do that than to exhibit in Startup Alley. Plant your company in front of more than 3,000 attendees, including investors and tech journalists. You have two Alley options. Buy a Startup Alley Exhibitor Package (note: this package does not qualify for the 2-for-1 flash sale) or apply to our TC Top Picks program and you might just win a free Startup Alley Exhibitor Package, VIP treatment and an interview with a TechCrunch editor on the Showcase Stage.

Save

Our super early-bird pricing can save you up to €600, but when you take advantage of our 2-for-1 summer flash sale, you’ll double your savings on Innovator, Founder or Investor passes. This time-sensitive deal disappears tonight at 11:59 p.m. (CEST). Beat the deadline, buy your tickets right now and we’ll see you in Berlin!

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at Disrupt Berlin 2019? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.