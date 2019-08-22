Compete in Startup Battlefield at Disrupt Berlin 2019

Lasst die Spiele beginnen, startup founders — let the games begin! In case you haven’t heard, the application window for the Startup Battlefield at Disrupt Berlin 2019 is wide open and waiting for you. Don’t miss the chance to launch your early-stage startup on an international stage in front of some of tech’s most influential movers and shakers. Grab this opportunity and apply to compete today.

What’s at stake? How does $50,000 sound? How does intense investor interest and global media exposure sound? Pretty darned good, amirite? Keep in mind that it won’t cost you anything to apply or to participate in the Startup Battlefield. No fees, no equity — no kidding.

All participants benefit from the exposure, and they all become part of the Startup Battlefield alumni community. Since 2007, 857 startups have launched their dreams on the Startup Battlefield stage and gone on to collectively raise $8.9 billion while producing 112 exits. Companies like Vurb, Dropbox, Mint, Yammer and many more. Is your startup the next big name?

Here’s how the world-famous pitch competition works.

The application process is simple, but very competitive. Veteran TechCrunch editors closely review every application looking for high-potential startups. They’ll select approximately 15-20 companies to compete

If your startup makes the cut, you’ll receive free pitch coaching from TechCrunch in the form of six rigorous weeks. The Battlefield team will help you fine-tune your pitch, demo and presentation skills. Come the big day, you’ll be ready to slay.

Startup Battlefield consists of two rounds. Each team has six minutes to pitch to a world-class panel of judges — followed by a six-minute Q&A session. The founders who make it through to the second round will present again to a fresh set of judges.

One remarkable startup will win the day, the Disrupt Cup, serious bragging rights and, oh yes, that $50,000 prize. All teams benefit, and we’re not just saying that to make you feel better. The event takes place in front of a huge audience filled with investors, media and tech icons — and we record and live-stream the whole shooting match around the world.

Participating in the Startup Battlefield can change the trajectory of your business. You’ll get to exhibit in Startup Alley for the entire show. Imagine starting conversations with potential investors or partners with, “We competed in TechCrunch’s Startup Battlefield.” You’ll have their attention.

The Startup Battlefield takes place at Disrupt Berlin 2019 on 11-12 December. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to debut your early-stage startup to the world and take it to new heights. Apply to Startup Battlefield today. Lasst die Spiele beginnen!

Pro Tip: You can use the same application to apply for the TC Top Picks program. If you make the cut, you’ll receive a free Startup Alley Exhibitor Package, VIP treatment and lots of media and investor exposure.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at Disrupt Berlin 2019? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.