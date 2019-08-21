Deadline extended one week: apply to Hardware Battlefield @ TC Shenzhen

Whether you’re a time-crunched procrastinator or a last-minute decision-maker we have great news for early-stage hardware startup founders! You get one more week to apply to compete in Hardware Battlefield at TC Shenzhen on November 11-12 in China.

Did we just hear a collective sigh of relief? Take advantage of the reprieve and grab this opportunity for all it’s worth — $25,000 in prize money for starters. What are you waiting for? Submit your application by the new deadline: August 28 at 11:59 p.m. (PT).

This Battlefield takes place as part of the larger TechCrunch Shenzhen show, produced in collaboration with our China partner TechNode, that runs November 9-12. Shenzhen, the heartland of hardware, earned its stellar reputation for supporting hardware startups through a combination of accelerators, rapid prototyping and world-class manufacturing.

We accept applications from early-stage hardware startup from any country. Participating in this pitch competition will place your startup in front of some of the most influential technologists, investors and media. Win or lose, that kind of world-class exposure can change the course of your business.

You’re qualified to apply if you can meet these minimum requirements:

Submit the TC Hardware Battlefield 2019 application before August 28 at 11:59 p.m. (PT)

You must have a minimally viable product to demo onstage

Your product has received little if any, press coverage to date

Your product must be a hardware device or component

Here’s how the Hardware Battlefield works. Applying and participating is free. TechCrunch editors will pour over all qualified applications and then select 10-15 of the best hardware startups to compete. If you make the cut, get ready for six weeks of intense prep as our Battlefield team coaches you (for free) on crafting the perfect pitch.

Each startup has just six minutes to pitch and demo their creation to the judges — all expert VCs, founders and technologists. After you pitch, you’ll face a tough Q&A with the judges. That free coaching will sure come in handy. If you make it through the first round, you’ll pitch all over again to a fresh set of judges.

Only one startup will be declared the winner, earn serious bragging rights and that $25,000 equity-free prize. But every team receives invaluable media and investor interest. That exposure goes way beyond the live audience. We record the Battlefield on video and publish it on TechCrunch to a global audience.

Hardware Battlefield at TC Shenzhen takes place on November 11-12. This is your chance to launch your hardware startup on a global stage. Take advantage of the extra week and apply to Hardware Battlefield at TC Shenzhen before August 28 at 11:59 p.m. (PT). Come and show us your hardware!

