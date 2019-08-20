Discover the startups exhibiting at Disrupt SF 2019

We’re just a few weeks away from kicking off our flagship event, Disrupt SF 2019, that takes place on October 2-4. If you’re an investor looking to increase your portfolio, it’s the perfect time to start planning your Disrupt strategy. Never fear, we’re here to help you make the most of your valuable time. But first, a housekeeping item. If you haven’t already done so, buy your pass to Disrupt right here.

You’re no doubt familiar with Startup Alley, our exhibition floor where you’ll find more than 1,000 early-stage startups showcasing their products and technology. That’s an investor’s goldmine, is it not? Here’s the good news. We now have our first batch of Startup Alley exhibitors listed on our website. You can peruse the list, do your research in the comfort of your home or office and get a clear idea of who you want to meet at Disrupt.

The website list also includes our recently announced TC Top Picks. We vetted hundreds of applications and narrowed the field down to 45 exceptional startups representing the best of these tech categories: AI/Machine Learning, Biotech/Healthtech, Blockchain, Fintech, Mobility, Privacy/Security, Retail/E-commerce, Robotics/IoT/Hardware, SaaS and Social Impact/Education. You don’t want to miss seeing what these startups have to offer.

Ready for more good news? It’s CrunchMatch, our free business match-making platform available to Innovator, Founder or Investor passholders. It makes networking so much easier. Once the platform goes live (we’ll email notification), simply create your CrunchMatch profile outlining specific roles, goals and the type of people you want to meet. Founders would list category, stage, location, funding status, etc. Investor profiles might include investment categories, preferred funding stage, geographic preferences and the like.

CrunchMatch goes to work and suggests meetings and sends out invitations (which recipients can easily accept or decline). You can also use CrunchMatch to reserve dedicated (a.k.a. quieter) meeting spaces where you can network in comfort.

Researching our online list of exhibiting startups in advance and taking advantage of CrunchMatch will save you time and shoe leather. It will also free you up to experience more of what Disrupt SF offers. Like the Startup Battlefield. You know you’re going to want to check out those amazing founders.

Use some of your time to take in the world-class speakers. Here’s just one example, but you’ll find plenty more in the Disrupt SF agenda.

How to Evaluate Talent and Make Decisions: Ray Dalio knows a thing or two about building successful startups. As founder of the firm, Bridgewater, he helped build it into one of the most successful investment companies ever, managing a whopping $150 billion in assets. He recently wrote a book called Principles, and he’s coming to the TechCrunch Disrupt Extra Crunch stage in October to discuss the book and companion mobile app on how building a strong culture can lead to a flourishing startup.

Disrupt San Francisco 2019 takes place on October 2-4, and now you can start strategizing your Disrupt experience by researching the Startup Alley exhibitors listed on our website. Save time, make money. Now that’s an opportunity.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at Disrupt San Francisco 2019? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.