These are the games coming to Google Stadia

Google’s game streaming service isn’t set to launch until November, but the company kept the hype train going through the mid-August doldrums with a Gamescom Stadia Connect live stream. As promised, the online press conference was “all about the games,” featuring what looks to be a nearly complete list of launch (and some post-launch) titles.
The games include some top names, like Cyberpunk 2077, Final Fantasy XV, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Mortal Kombat 11. It also enlists a number of top publishers, including Bethesda, Square and Ubisoft. A number of key publishing partners have opted to keep their lists under wraps until closer to (or at) launch, however, including EA, Capcom and Rockstar.
As previously noted, the service will run $10 a month, including access to games and discounts on purchases. A base version of the service will also be available at some point next year. When it launches in November, the service will be available in 14 countries, including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and Finland. More will be added in 2020.
Google is currently offering up a “Founder’s Edition” pre-order for $130. That includes a controller, Chromecast Ultra and three months of the service for you and a friend.
Here’s the list of titles so far:
- Bandai Namco – Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
- Bethesda – DOOM Eternal, DOOM 2016, Rage 2, The Elder Scrolls Online, Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- Bungie – Destiny 2, Destiny 2: Shadowkeep Expansion
- CD PROJEKT RED – Cyberpunk 2077
- Chump Squad – KINE
- Coatsink – Get Packed
- Codemasters – GRID
- Dotemu – Windjammers 2
- Deep Silver – Metro Exodus
- Drool – Thumper
- Giants Software – Farming Simulator 19
- Larian Studios – Baldur’s Gate 3
- nWay Games – Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- Omega Force – Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle
- Pandemic Studios – Destroy All Humans!
- Robot Entertainment – Orcs Must Die 3
- Sega – Football Manager
- SNK – Samurai Shodown
- Square Enix – Final Fantasy XV – Tomb Raider Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Marvel’s Avengers
- SUPERHOT – SUPERHOT
- 2K – NBA 2K, Borderlands 3
- Tequila Works – Gylt
- Warner Bros – Mortal Kombat 11
- THQ – Darksiders Genesis
- Ubisoft – Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Just Dance , Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 , Trials Rising, The Crew 2, Watch Dogs: Legion