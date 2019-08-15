Meet the TC Top Picks for Disrupt SF 2019

Honestly, the creativity and quality of early-stage startups and their founders never ceases to amaze us. When we issued the call for applications to our TC Top Picks program for Disrupt San Francisco 2019, the response was overwhelming — and the competition was off the hook. Our editors dug in and managed to narrow the field to the startups they felt best represent their specific category. It wasn’t easy, but we’re thrilled with the results and we think you will be, too.

The TC Top Picks program showcases outstanding early-stage startups across these categories: AI/Machine Learning, Biotech/Healthtech, Blockchain, Fintech, Mobility, Privacy/Security, Retail/E-commerce, Robotics/IoT/Hardware, SaaS and Social Impact & Education.

Top Picks founders receive a free Startup Alley exhibitor package, a featured location on the exhibition floor, three free Founder passes and VIP treatment — including invitations to the investor reception. They also receive an interview on the Showcase Stage with a TechCrunch editor — and we’ll promote that video across our social media platforms.

It’s time to announce the early-stage startups we chose as TC Top Picks for Disrupt SF ’19. Can we get a drum roll, please?

AI/Machine Learning

Greyparrot: Provides cutting-edge computer vision products and services to enterprises looking for AI partners.

Halos: A fully digital consumer insurance platform designed to make insurance useful for every single consumer.

Moodbit: People Analytics Technology that analyzes employee emotions and delivers predictive and prescriptive analytics to improve performance.

OneClick.ai: Automated Deep Learning AI technology to enable businesses with advanced predictive analysis and decision making.

Voxel51: AI for Video: video analytics platform in the cloud and on-premises enabling fast, rich insights from image and video data sets.

Biotech/Healthtech

achu health: A predictive health platform that tracks vital patterns to warn you of impending future illnesses.

FindAir: An award-winning, smart tool for asthma monitoring. Start using FindAir ONE and take control of your asthma today.

MyMilk labs: An m-health device and app for improving breastfeeding via direct breast-milk sensing.

Sparkle Innovations: Transforming banana stem agro-waste into all-natural sanitary pads, organic fertilizer and other value added products.

Theator: An AI-powered surgical decision support company.

Blockchain

Button Wallet: Multi crypto currency wallet with exchange in Telegram.

Crypto APIs: SaaS, Blockchain, Crypto.

Ember Fund: Mobile app to invest like a cryptocurrency hedge fund.

Planet Nine: Building a new digital economy for microtransactions.

Fintech

Beam Financial: A best-paying mobile bank account.

FineprintF Technologies: Make your purchasing experience transparent with FeeBelly. Instantly catch hidden fees, costly terms and critical details hidden in any document.

Mellow: The first-ever personal finance solution made for children and parents.

Trio Financial Technologies: World’s simplest way to invest, by letting you earn investment returns on your checking balance.

Mobility

AirBie: Smart bike lock for bike-sharing systems.

#Fly: An exciting AI startup disrupting the travel market using patent-pending technology.

Flugauto: Providing air transportation for industrial applications, and enabling instant access to cargo for everyone, everywhere.

SparkCharge: Manufactures and develops charging station for electric vehicles.

Privacy/Security

Alcide: Provides a cloud-native security platform from code to production to continuously secure workloads running in Kubernetes.

Hacware: Protects employees from getting email hacked.

MedStack: Deliver healthcare apps to market 60% faster via cloud hosting with security, HIPAA compliance, pre-written policies + your choice of stack.

Moabi: Cybersecurity, firmware, binary analysis, SaaS, IoT, IIoT.

Unum ID: Mobile app empowering users to take control over their personal information.

Retail/E-commerce

Cloosiv: Order ahead from your favorite local coffee shops, skip the line and earn rewards that save you money at hundreds of locations across the country.

Frills: A fun way to add and extend personal content with your friends!

Oculogx: Develops AR software on heads-up displays.

PadPiper: Find furnished apartments and compatible housemates.

Robotics/IoT/Hardware

4DAGE: Dedicated to the studies and application of artificial intelligence in the field of 3D reconstruction and digitization algorithm.

AVA Technologies: Automatically grow year-round herbs, tomatoes and more.

ilmatic: Spend your cryptocurrency with a secure hardware wallet.

SeeHow: SeeHow is a sports technology company that transforms sports equipment into sensors.

Thinker-Tinker: Consumer product, family technology, subscription, edu-tainment.

SaaS

Cinchy: The data collaboration platform.

Onna Technologies: Dedicated to providing the best enterprise search and archiving experience across all company data sources.

Socionado: Matches vetted freelance social media managers to brands.

Veamly: Your apps centralized with unified search.

Vertoe: An on-demand, short-term luggage storage service.

Social Impact & Education

Bidder Construction App: Connects construction workers with construction jobs around them!

BlueSmart Technology: Specializing in IoT baby products, their first product, BlueSmart mia, is an award-winning smart baby feeding monitor that fits on any baby bottle.

Oya: An evidence-based, interactive platform for parents that allows them to monitor and improve their child’s development.

SNAPSHYFT: Mobile platform connecting understaffed food and beverage and hospitality operations with qualified workers, on-demand.

