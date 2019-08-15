How about earning crypto tokens to carbon-offset your Uber rides?

Most of us, by now, are aware that all sorts of crazy stuff is happening to the planet’s climate and the blame is pretty much universally recognized as lying with humans, pumping more and more carbon into the atmosphere. Scientists are now saying tree planting, for instance, has to happen very, very quickly if we are to avert disaster.

A few startups, such as Changers, have tried to incentivize us to do things like walk instead of taking the car, with mixed results.

Now a blockchain startup things it may have the making of one solution, rewarding us with crypto tokens for making the right choices for the planet. Now, before you roll your eyes, hear me out…

Imagine rewarding people for taking the bus instead of their car – and them exchanging that token to offset their carbon by planting a tree? Or incentivizing passengers for sharing their travel data – helping companies to improve their experience in the future? That’s the big idea here.

Here’s how it works: The DOVU platform offers a token, wallet, and marketplace and allows users to earn tokens and spend them to carbon offset their activity and on rewards within the mobility ecosystem, starting with their Uber rides.

Users link their Uber account to their Dovu wallet, enabling them to earn DOV tokens for every journey taken. The startup has connected to Uber APIs, meaning that, once authenticated, the user has to do nothing other than take the journey.

The Dovu CO2 calculator then automatically rewards the value of tokens depending on the length of the journey. The DOV tokens can then be spent within the Dovu Action, and the user can choose the project to back or the user can ask Dovu to choose the project on their behalf to ensure the carbon offsetting happens.

The platform can connect to any published API, meaning it is in a notional position to have an immediate impact on all the new mobility solutions globally.

With Jaguar Landrover as shareholders, Dovu potentially has the backing to try and make this happen.

Mobility-related organizations often have a need to reward, incentivize or nudge their users to do the right thing. It might be sharing their data for better service planning, taking an alternate route to help ease traffic congestion, or charging electric batteries at times that are best for the grid. Whether it’s influencing consumer behavior or encouraging data sharing, the DOVU platform could, in theory, provide a solution that meets the needs of both the mobility provider and the end-user. That at least is their pitch.

Hell, given the state of the planet, it might be worth a shot…