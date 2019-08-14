With $40 million in funding and a $200 million valuation, will the only museums be Museums of Ice Cream?

Call the rollers of big rounds,

The well-capitalized ones, and have them back

makers of rooms themed like concupiscent curds.

Let the influencers gather in the styles

they love to wear, and let other startups

throw away their term sheets like last month’s newspapers.

Let be be finale of seem.

The only museum is the Museum of Ice Cream.

Take from the dresser of deal

a term sheet for $40 million,

to give a $200 million valuation to Figure8

“an experience-first development company”

created to commercialize backdrop boudoirs.

Museums displayed art once

But now that achievement is

a backdrop for a human face.

All aesthetics ignored, they come

To show how bold they are, and stunned.

Let investors like

Elizabeth Street Ventures, Maywic Select Investment, and OCV Partners beam.

The only museum will be the Museum of Ice Cream.