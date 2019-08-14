Business management startup vCita acquires email marketing tool WiseStamp

Just a couple of months after disclosing a $15 million round of funding, vCita, the business management SaaS for SMEs, has made an acquisition: It’s acquiring WiseStamp, a veteran of the Israeli startup scene that launched its email marketing tool a decade ago.

Unsurprisingly, terms of the deal remain undisclosed. However, I understand that vCita has acquired WiseStamp as a company, including all assets, employees, customer base, technology and other IP. In addition, WiseStamp’s two remaining founders will join vCita along with the rest of the 20 person team.

WiseStamp hadn’t taken much capital in its relatively long history, having raised around $400,000 from angel investors.

Founded in 2009 by Orly Izhaki, Tom Piamenta, Tzvika Avnery and Sasha Gimelshtein, WiseStamp offers a email signature solution for self-employed professionals. The company claims over 50,000 paying customers, who it says use the platform to increase social media engagement, expand business reach, and generate more sales.

Meanwhile, the much younger vCita says it has over 100,000 paying users worldwide who use its SaaS to manage their schedule, track invoices, collect payments, and organize client data via the vCita app.

““We’re thrilled to have WiseStamp join our team. Both companies share the same vision: Empowering small business owners to deliver their services at a level comparable to that of a large company, at a fraction of the cost,” says says vCita co-founder and CEO Itzik Levy in a statement.

Adds Orly Izhaki, WiseStamp’s CEO and co-founder: “Over the years, WiseStamp created advanced solutions that enable hundreds of thousands of small enterprises to grow their business online. We are excited about the merger, which will establish us as one of the most dominant players in the SMB market”.