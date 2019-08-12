TechCrunch’s Enterprise event early bird deadline extended: buy now & save $100

Even the most enterprising startup founders can suffer a bout of procrastination or last-minute decision making. We get it. That’s why we’re extending the early-bird deadline for TC Sessions: Enterprise 2019 in San Francisco on September 5.

You now have until August 16 at 11:59 p.m. (PT) to save $100 on this day-long conference focused on the richest, most competitive tech behemoth, enterprise software. Buy your early bird ticket now and save.

More than 1,000 attendees will join us, including some of the industry’s biggest names, best technologies, disruptive founders and intrepid VCs — the people making it happen in enterprise today. Not to drop names, but here are a few of the people who will be on stage with TechCrunch’s editors:

Andrew Ng, Landing AI founder

Jim Clarke, Intel director of Quantum Hardware

Susan Larson-Green, Qualtrics chief experience officer

Scott Farquhar, Atlassian co-founder and co-CEO

Shruti Tournatory, Sapphire Ventures partner

Jason Greene, Emergence Capital Partners founder and partner

Aaron Levie, Box co-founder and CEO

Aparna Sinha, Google director of product, Kubernetes and Anthos

Max Wessel, SAP Chief Innovation Officer

Bindu Reddy, RealityEngine’s co-founder and CEO

When you have a minute or two, peruse the conference agenda to see all the main-stage interviews and panel discussions, plus break-out sessions and speaker Q&As. In the meantime, here are two quick examples of the programming at this day-long conference.

The Quantum Enterprise

Jim Clarke (Intel), Jay Gambetta (IBM) and Krysta Svore (Microsoft)

4:20 PM – 4:45 PM

While we’re still a few years away from having quantum computers that will fulfill the full promise of this technology, many companies are already starting to experiment with what’s available today. We’ll talk about what startups and enterprises should know about quantum computing today to prepare for tomorrow.

How Kubernetes Changed Everything

Brendan Burns (Microsoft), Tim Hockin (Google Cloud),Craig McLuckie (VMware) and Aparna Sinha (Google)

1:45 PM – 2:15 PM

You can’t go to an enterprise conference and not talk about Kubernetes, the incredibly popular open-source container orchestration project that was incubated at Google. For this panel, we brought together three of the founding members of the Kubernetes team and the current director of product management for the project at Google to talk about the past, present and future of the project and how it has changed how enterprises think about moving to the cloud and developing software.

Pro Tip: Buy four or more tickets at once and save 20%. Plus, every ticket you buy to TC Sessions: Enterprise includes a free Expo Only pass to TechCrunch Disrupt SF on October 2-4.

The deadline to save $100 on your ticket to TC Sessions: Enterprise 2019 expires on August 16 at 11:59 p.m. (PT). Procrastinations is so yesterday. Buy your early bird pass now.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TC Sessions: Enterprise? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.