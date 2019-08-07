Government and nonprofit discounts available for Disrupt SF 2019

Disrupt San Francisco 2019 takes place on October 2-4. More than 10,000 people — tech founders, investors, hackers, leaders, makers and shakers — will gather for three days focused on early-stage startups. And if you work for a government agency or a nonprofit, we have great news in the form of a deep discount on Innovator passes.

We want as many different voices at the Disrupt table as possible, so take advantage of this opportunity and let your voice be heard. Your price of admission: $495, which saves you $800 over the early-bird price. Only your Innovator pass is discounted — not your Disrupt experience.

You’ll have access to the full conference and all the programming across the Main Stage, the Extra Crunch Stage, the Showcase Stage and Q&A sessions. That includes Startup Battlefield, our epic pitch competition, where extraordinary startups compete for $100,000.

Explore more than 1,000 early-stage startups and sponsors camped out in Startup Alley, participate in interactive workshops and network, network, network. Speaking of networking, you can use CrunchMatch, our free attendee networking platform, to seek out and make appointments with the people who can move your business forward.

Your pass also gets you into the always-awesome TechCrunch networking events. When the conference ends, you also have access to our library of event video content, so no worries if you miss anything.

And in a classic “but wait, there’s more” moment, your Innovator pass also gives you access to discounted airline fares and hotel rooms. Ka-ching.

That’s a whole lotta value, amirite? And now here comes the fine print.

All discounted tickets are non-refundable, and you can’t combine them with any other offer. To qualify for the discount, you must be a current, full-time employee of a nonprofit organization, a federal, state or local government agency, an international government agency or be an active military member.

Nonprofit employees must provide their email address from their organization during the online registration process. Government employees must provide their valid .gov email address during the registration process.

At the on-site registration check-in, you must show proof of current employment at your nonprofit (copy of 501c3 documentation) or government organization. Government contractors, including contractors working on government “Cost Reimbursable Contracts,” are not eligible for the government discount.

We accept the following forms of valid government ID:

Government-issued Visa, MasterCard or American Express

Government picture ID

Military picture ID

Federally Funded Research Development Corp (FFRDC) ID

If you don’t present valid nonprofit documentation or government ID at registration, you’ll have to pay the full on-site price ($1,995).

Disrupt San Francisco 2019 takes place on October 2-4, and we have a limited number of these tickets. Buy your discounted Innovator pass today and secure your place at the table.