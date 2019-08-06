Spaceflow, the ‘tenant experience platform’, scores $1.8M investment

Spaceflow, a startup founded out of Prague that offers a “tenant experience platform” to help landlords provide a better service, has raised $1.8 million in funding.

Leading the round is Credo Ventures, with participation from Day One Capital, and UP21. The company, which also has an office in Sillicon Valley, says it will use the new capital to hire additional members of its product development team, and to meet its U.S. and U.K. growth goals.

Describing itself as a “plug & play” tenant experience and community engagement platform sold to landlords and operators of co-living spaces, the Spaceflow mobile app connects space users to amenities, services, and “community life”.

The claimed upside is that by enabling landlords and building operators to offer a “space-as-a-service” to tenants and guests, the startup helps improve tenant satisfaction and, in turn, attract and retain good tenants in order to increase profits.

“Once you download the Spaceflow app as an occupant, you can locate your building via QR code/GPS (in most cases the profile is not public so there is also an access code),” explains Spaceflow co-founder and CEO Lukas Balik. “Once you reach the building profile, most of the content is tailored specifically to the building”.

Balik says the Spaceflow app is akin to a “remote control” for your building so that you have access to bookings and reservations for common spaces, bikes, and parking etc. There’s also a “digital concierge” aspect for things like dry cleaning, room cleaning, food delivery, or local yoga classes.

In addition, the news feed provides the latest updates from the property owner. The app houses a reporting tool for maintenance and other issues too, and an online community for the building.

“Every landlord gets an access to the admin console where they can set up their whole portfolio,” adds Balik. “Also every client gets an on-boarding session with one of our community managers and our subscription plans offer three different plans based on the level of ongoing support”.

Since being founded in 2016, Spaceflow says it currently operates in 9 country markets, with a footprint on both sides of the pond.