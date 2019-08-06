Dogdrop is launching a doggy daycare to take on Wag Hotels

When you think of dog daycare, Wag Hotels and Rover likely come to mind. Now, there’s a new entrant in the space. Dogdrop, launching this September in Los Angeles, aims to be a daycare service for dog parents who need more flexible care and pricing.

Through a monthly membership, dog parents can drop off their dogs and pick them up whenever they want. And if they don’t need all-day daycare, hourly options are available. But, you’ll still need to pay a monthly subscription.

The monthly plans range from $20 per month for three hours worth of daycare plus 10% off workshops to $800 per month for unlimited dog daycare, which comes out to less than $2 per hour, as well as 20% off workshops.

Wag Hotels, on the other hand, is geared toward people who need to board their dogs all day. The prices range from $46 per day (7am – 7pm) with to $625 for monthly pack.

“Dogdrop is for the modern dog parent who has high expectations of quality care and whose lifestyle demands convenience,” Dogdrop co-founder Shaina Denny said in a statement. “We are centered around community, and our thoughtfully designed spaces are streamlining the dog service experience. We want dogs to be happy and healthy and for our human members to better incorporate their dog into their everyday life.”

Dogdrop is not disclosing how much funding it has, but was incubated by Science, which previously backed DogVacay. The plan is to open its first location in Los Angeles this September, and plans to add additional locations next year.

“An uptick in pet ownership along with generational shifts and changes in the modern workplace mean there is a need for more flexible, accessible care for pets,” said Michael Jones, co-founder and CEO of Science Inc. “Dogdrop’s plans to scale will make it a trusted, reliable service that dog owners can turn to in an otherwise highly fragmented industry. We’re impressed with Dogdrop’s commitment to delivering quality dog care services and easing the pain points of cost and rigid schedules in traditional dog care. We look forward to seeing this company scale and transform pet ownership.”