Apply to be a TC Top Pick at Disrupt Berlin 2019

It’s official — applications are now open for TC Top Picks at Disrupt Berlin 2019, which takes place on 11-12 December. This pre-conference competition is your chance to experience Disrupt Berlin VIP-style and exhibit your early-stage startup to some of the world’s most influential tech leaders, investors and media outlets across Europe, Asia and beyond — for free. Das ist gut, ja?

Here’s how it all works. TechCrunch editors — a picky bunch with an eye for exceptional startups — will closely review every qualified application. Then they’ll select up to five startups in each of these categories: AI/Machine Learning, Biotech/Healthtech, Blockchain, Fintech, Mobility, Privacy/Security, Retail/E-commerce, Robotics/IoT/Hardware, CRM/Enterprise and Education.

What sort of startups catch our eye? Great question. Take a look at the TC Top Picks Disrupt Berlin 2018.

If you’re one of the chosen few, you’ll win a free Startup Alley Exhibitor Package. In addition to one exhibit day, the package includes three Founder passes, access to the full conference and all programming across four stages, including Startup Battlefield, our epic pitch competition with a $50,000 prize. You’ll also receive invitations to VIP events, like the investor reception. We’re talking top-tier investors and global press.

Top Picks enjoy a prime location in Startup Alley, and you’ll be well-positioned for the thousands of attendees looking for investments, collaborators, providers or the next big thing. Plus, each Top Pick founder will be interviewed by a TechCrunch editor on the Showcase Stage, and we’ll edit and promote that video interview across our social media platforms. That’s a marketing gift that keeps on giving.

Here’s yet another perk. All companies exhibiting in Startup Alley — including Top Picks — become eligible for a Wild Card spot in the Startup Battlefield. Who knows, it might be you.

Disrupt Berlin 2019 takes place on 11-12 December, and it draws participants from more than 50 countries. There’s no better place to introduce your pre-Series A startup to the international startup community. And there’s no easier, or more affordable, way to do it than as a TC Top Pick. Apply today. Das ist gut, ja?

