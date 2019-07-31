Roxanne Varza to give an update on Station F at Disrupt Berlin

Station F is the world’s biggest startup campus and it’s based in Paris. Director Roxanne Varza first unveiled Station F at TechCrunch Disrupt back in December 2016. That’s why I’m excited to announce that Station F director Roxanne Varza is joining us at TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin to give us an update and tell us about future plans.

If you aren’t familiar with Station F, it starts with a beautiful building. Originally built in 1929, it is now classified as a historical monument. But now, it’s also a high-tech building and a cornerstone of the French tech ecosystem.

Varza has managed to create a community of entrepreneurs, VC funds and big tech companies that work, share knowledge and collaborate. In addition to Station F’s own Founders Program and Fighters Program, you can become a Station F member by joining a partner program.

Facebook, Naver (Line), Ubisoft, Microsoft and plenty of others all run their own incubators from Station F. And it’s been working really well, as there are over one thousand startups based at Station F.

Station F is also a great signal for the international tech community. If you head over to its Instagram account, you can see that plenty of heads of state and major tech CEOs come to Station F whenever they visit Paris, from Jack Dorsey to newly elected president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Around one-third of Station F startups come from abroad, and 600 members don’t even speak French.

More recently, Station F unveiled Flatmates, a co-living space for Station F members. Station F is creating a lifestyle and has become a cultural phenomenon for Paris. And I can’t wait to see what’s next.

