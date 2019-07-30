Daily Crunch: Capital One discloses enormous data breach

The Daily Crunch is TechCrunch’s roundup of our biggest and most important stories. If you’d like to get this delivered to your inbox every day at around 9am Pacific, you can subscribe here.

1. Capital One hacked, over 100 million customers affected

Another day, another data breach. This time, the company involved is Capital One, which says the breach affects roughly 100 million individuals in the U.S., and 6 million in Canada.

The data leaked potentially includes “names, addresses, ZIP codes/postal codes, phone numbers, email addresses, dates of birth, and self-reported income,” as well as information like “credit scores, credit limits, balances, payment history, contact information.”

2. What Huawei didn’t say in its ‘robust’ half-year results

The media has largely bought into Huawei’s “strong” half-year results today, but there’s a major catch in the report: the company’s quarter-by-quarter smartphone growth was zero.

3. Real estate platform Compass raises another $370M on a $6.4B valuation en route to an IPO

The platform is not just a marketplace to connect buyers to real estate agents to sellers, but an engine that helps figure out pricing, timing for sales and how to stage homes to get the best prices and most sales.

4. Monday.com raises $150M more, now at $1.9B valuation, for workplace collaboration tools

The big bump is in part due to the company’s rapid expansion; it now has 80,000 organizations as customers, up from a mere 35,000 a year ago.

5. The Museum of Future Experiences offers a spooky, surreal take on VR

The experience isn’t easy to describe, but afterwards, I felt equal parts amused, excited and unsettled, and I knew this wasn’t like any other VR I’d seen.

6. Techstars nabs $42M to expand its global presence

Techstars is both a fund deploying capital to early-stage upstarts and an operating business nearing $100 million in annual revenue. Its latest equity investment will fuel the latter.

7. Facebook and YouTube’s moderation failure is an opportunity to deplatform the platforms

While the major platforms reap the bitter harvest of years of ignoring the issue, startups can pick up where they left off. (Extra Crunch membership required.)