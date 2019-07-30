Apple is hosting augmented reality art walking tours in major cities

Apple is combining two long-standing major efforts in a new push, making AR more consumer-friendly and helping portray Apple Stores as civic centers where communities can come together.

The project, called [AR]T Walk, is a walking tour through various city centers around the globe aiming to help the digital art works of artists come alive in physical spaces. The tours are taking place in Hong Kong, London, New York, Paris, San Francisco and Tokyo through mid-August.

Showcasing digital art in geo-specific locations isn’t a new concept. In 2017, Snapchat debuted a partnership with Jeff Koons in Central Park, though the company had some issues with ensuring the tech worked reliably.

People looking to take part in the AR walking tours can sign up on Apple’s site. The tours seem to last a couple of hours and involve a 1.5-mile walk. The artists behind the work are Nick Cave, Nathalie Djurberg and Hans Berg, Cao Fei, John Giorno, Carsten Höller and Pipilotti Rist.