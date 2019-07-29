Daily Crunch: GitHub blocks developers in sanctioned countries

The Daily Crunch is TechCrunch’s roundup of our biggest and most important stories. If you’d like to get this delivered to your inbox every day at around 9am Pacific, you can subscribe here.

1. GitHub confirms it has blocked developers in Iran, Syria and Crimea

U.S. trade restrictions are trickling down to the developer community: GitHub is preventing users in Iran, Syria, Crimea and potentially other sanctioned nations from accessing portions of the code-hosting service, as confirmed by tweets from its CEO.

The Microsoft-owned code-sharing service says users in sanctioned countries will not be able to access private repositories and GitHub Marketplace, and also will be blocked from maintaining private paid organization accounts. However, public repositories will remain available to everyone.

2. Takeaway and Just Eat to merge in $10B deal to take on Deliveroo and Uber Eats in Europe

Both companies are currently publicly listed, Just Eat in London and Takeaway.com in Amsterdam, each with a market cap of around $5 billion.

3. Europe’s top court sharpens guidance for sites using leaky social plug-ins

The ruling by the Court of Justice of the EU states that sites embedding the Facebook Like button are jointly responsible for the initial data processing — and must either obtain informed consent from site visitors before transferring the data to Facebook, or be able to demonstrate a legal basis for processing this data.

4. SoftBank pumps $2B into Indonesia through Grab investment, putting it head to head with Gojek

This announcement specifies how Grab will be using some of the $7 billion that it has raised to date, earmarking $2 billion for Indonesian operations over the next five years.

5. Is space truly within reach for startups and VC?

7. This week’s TechCrunch podcasts

The latest episode of Equity looks at Robinhood’s latest funding round (which came at a $7.6 billion valuation). Meanwhile, over at Original Content, we reviewed the latest season of Netflix’s “Queer Eye.”