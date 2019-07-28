Applications are open for Startup Battlefield at TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin 2019

Listen up founders — TechCrunch is on the lookout for game-changing, early-stage startups to feature at TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin‘s Startup Battlefield. This is your chance to launch on the famous TechCrunch stage and compete for the a $50,000 equity-free prize and the attention of top global investors and hundreds of media outlets from around the world. Apply here.

We’ve had some incredibly successful companies launch at our European-based event. N26, European fin-tech startup and Startup Battlefield EU 2016 alum, just raised a $170 million Series D round, bringing the company’s valuation up to a whopping $3.5 billion dollars. Startup Battlefield EU 2015 winner JukeDeck was just acquired by TikTok. The list of Startup Battlefield companies doesn’t stop there — Dropbox, GetAround, SirenCare, Fitbit, Mint.com, Vurb and more, and now is your chance to join this impressive group of companies. More than 857 participating companies have raised over $8.9 billion in funding, with 112 successful exits (IPOs or acquisitions).

How does it work?

Apply. TechCrunch charges zero fees and takes no equity. Fill out your app here. Early-stage startups from any country and any vertical are eligible — hardware, AI/ML, biotech, insurtech, to name a few. All companies must have an MVP to demo to the review committee. TC editors review applications and select 15-20 of the highest potential startups to pitch onstage at Disrupt Berlin (December 11-12).

Train. Selected founders will get intensive training from the Startup Battlefield team to refine pitches and demos, sharpen business models and prepare for this international launch.

Pitch. Trained Startup Battlefield founders will pitch on the live-streamed main stage at Disrupt Berlin for six minutes, including a live demo, followed by a six-minute Q&A with our esteemed judges. Past judges have included Jeff Clavier (Uncork Capital), Eileen Burbidge (Passion Capital), Sonali De Rycker (Accel) and Roelof Botha (Sequoia Capital). After the semi-final round, 4-6 companies will pitch again on day two — same pitch, but with a new panel of judges. The judges will select the winner, who will get the $50,000 check, a feature post on TechCrunch, the Disrupt Cup and the attention of millions.

Disrupt. At the conference, participants get VIP treatment with access to private events, CrunchMatch: TechCrunch’s Investor Startup Matching Program, backstage access, complimentary exhibition space for all days of the conference, free subscriptions to Extra Crunch and a ticket to all future TechCrunch events.

Pitch on the most famous stage in tech. Apply now.