Discord now lets you group chat servers into folders

If you’re on Discord, you’re probably not a member of just one chat server. They tend to collect. You install it to chat with your Fortnite friends… then a few of them split off and start an Apex server. And each of your favorite streamers has a server, so maybe join those. Oh! And now you’re in a clan, so add their server too. Then you realize that every city around you has its own Pokémon GO Discord, so you might as well add those too.

Eventually you’re dealing with a list of like 40 servers, and just finding the one you’re looking for in that little lineup of circular icons becomes a chore.

With that in mind, Discord is getting a feature that users have been requesting for ages: server folders.

Want to group your Rocket League chats into one folder, and all of those GO servers into another? If you’re used to making folders on iOS or Android, it’s pretty similar: just drag one icon on top of another, and you’ve got a folder. (If it’s not working for you yet, check back later — it looks like the update is being rolled out to users throughout the day.)

Folders can be color coded to help you find’em faster — and once this update rolls out, they’ll show up on both desktop and mobile.

Perhaps handiest of all: you can dismiss all notifications/badges for an entire folder at once. Makes clearing out all your unreads in the morning just a little bit easier.

Discord put together a little video showing off the new folder mechanism here: