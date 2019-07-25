Daily Crunch: Toyota backs Didi Chuxing

The Daily Crunch is TechCrunch’s roundup of our biggest and most important stories. If you’d like to get this delivered to your inbox every day at around 9am Pacific, you can subscribe here.

1. Toyota invests $600 million in Didi, with the two setting up a new joint venture for driver services

Toyota has made a big investment in Didi Chuxing . As part of the agreement, the two companies will form a joint venture with GAC Toyota Motor to provide vehicle-related services to Didi drivers.

This is the just the latest of Toyota’s investments in ride-hailing and vehicle-sharing companies — it also backed Uber and JapanTaxi.

2. Samsung readies Galaxy Fold for September release

No concrete date just yet, but this is still more specific than the “coming weeks” line we’ve been hearing for a few months now.

3. Robinhood stored passwords in plaintext, so change yours now

This security misstep could have seriously exposed Robinhood’s users, although the company says that it has no evidence the data was accessed improperly.

4. Sonos and Ikea’s Symfonisk wireless speakers are a symphony of sound and design

The $99 Symfonisk Wi-Fi bookshelf speaker and the $179 Symfonisk table lamp with Wi-Fi speaker both deliver the excellent performance and sound quality that’s expected from Sonos, in practical everyday designs created by Ikea.

5. Tinder’s new personal security feature can protect LGBTQ+ users in hostile nations

Users who identify on the app as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer will no longer automatically appear on Tinder when they arrive in an oppressive state.

6. DoorDash will change controversial tipping model

Under the old model, tips were essentially subsidizing payments that would otherwise have come from DoorDash. The company isn’t releasing all the details of its new model yet, but the key change is that driver earnings “will increase by the exact amount a customer tips on every order.”

7. Duo’s Wendy Nather to talk security at TC Sessions: Enterprise

Nather is one of the most respected and trusted voices in the cybersecurity community as a regular speaker on a range of topics, from threat intelligence to risk analysis, incident response, data security and privacy issues.