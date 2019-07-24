Google intros Gallery Go offline photo editor

At an event this week in Nigeria, Google introduced Gallery Go, a photo management and editing tool designed for offline use. The new offering joins a suite of Google apps created specifically for users in development markets, where solid online connections aren’t always a given.

Gallery Go works with devices running Android 8.1 (Oreo) and newer, taking up just 10 MB of storage space on a mobile device. The app uses similar machine learning tools as Google Photos to organize and mange images, but does so without requiring a constant connection. User can create folders and access images directly from an SD card with the app.

There’s a handful of simple editing tools on board as well here, including filters, auto enhance for quick fixes, rotate and crop. The app joins similar offerings from companies like Facebook, designed to open services to users in areas where handsets are prevalent computing devices, but mobile connections tend to be a bit more spotty.

It’s available now through the Play Store and will be available as the default gallery app on select devices starting next month.