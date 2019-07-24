Fintech mega rounds, Gogoro scooters, Waymo, Shift, Microsoft, and employee engagement

Final Reminder: Extra Crunch Event Discount for Tomorrow’s Summer Party

TechCrunch’s annual Summer Party is tomorrow — come meet all the staff at the Park Chalet beer garden on the Pacific Coast in San Francisco. If you want to join us, be sure to use your event discount (part of the annual EC subscription offering) by emailing your member customer service representative at extracrunch@techcrunch.com.

Embedded finance, or why fintech mega VC rounds have become so common

Every day there seems to be another multi-hundred million dollar venture round for a fintech startup. Why? I’ve been chatting with a bunch of leading fintech VCs and CEOs, and my analysis is a first sketch of why fintech is the hot darling of the growth equity markets these days. In short: fintech is finally embedding itself where customers already are.