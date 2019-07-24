Daily Crunch: Facebook will pay $5B fine

The Daily Crunch is TechCrunch’s roundup of our biggest and most important stories. If you’d like to get this delivered to your inbox every day at around 9am Pacific, you can subscribe here.

1. Facebook settles with FTC: $5 billion and new privacy guarantees

Although in line with what was reported before the official announcement, the FTC notes this is the largest fine for any company violating consumer privacy.

In addition to the payment, Facebook has agreed to new oversight, with a board committee on privacy covering WhatsApp and Instagram, as well as Facebook itself.

2. Netflix launches Rs 199 ($2.80) mobile-only monthly plan in India

Netflix has a new plan to win users in India: make the entry point to its service incredibly cheap. The new tier restricts the usage to one mobile device, with standard definition viewing.

3. DOJ announces investigation into big tech

More regulatory fun! In a statement, the DOJ said that it will consider “widespread concerns that consumers, businesses, and entrepreneurs have expressed about search, social media and some retail services online.”

4. Andreessen Horowitz values camping business Hipcamp at $127M

The San Francisco-based startup provides a “people-powered platform” that unlocks access to private land for camping, glamping or just a beautiful spot to park your RV.

5. Google intros Gallery Go offline photo editor

The new product joins a suite of Google apps created specifically for users in development markets, where solid online connections aren’t always a given.

6. Tile finds another $45M to expand its item-tracking devices and platform

Tile makes popular square-shaped tags to help people keep track of physical belongings like keys and bags. Recently, it’s been linking up with chipmakers to expand into wireless headsets and other electronics.

7. Digging into the Roblox growth strategy

After 15 years, the company has accumulated 90 million users and a new $150 million venture funding war chest. (Extra Crunch membership required.)