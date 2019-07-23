Google’s bigger smart display arrives this fall

Google is just a couple of months away from releasing its first smart home device with an onboard camera.

The company quietly updated one of its support pages today, detailing that the 10″ Nest Hub Max will be available September 9 for $229. After the page was first discovered by Droid Life, the text on the site has reverted to “coming soon.”

We’ve reached out to Google for comment.

The product is the first release in Google’s Nest rebrand of its smart home line. Compared to the company’s previous smart display — the Google Home Hub — the Nest Hub Max packs an onboard camera, which can function as a security camera in addition to enabling video calls.

One of the main differentiating factors of the Home Hub (now called the Nest Hub) was its lack of camera, something that positioned it better for privacy-conscious users wary to place a Google device on their nightstand. With the rebranding and the security camera repositioning, Google may have better luck in convincing users that it’s in their best interest to put a Google-connected camera in their home.