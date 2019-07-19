Parrot’s getting out of the low-end drone business

Parrot announced the AR.Drone back at CES 2010, three years before DJI’s Phantom 1. It was a seemingly odd move by a company best known for making bluetooth speakers and headsets, but over the years it’s continued to release fairly novel takes on the growing category.

Two years back, the French company announced its intentions to shift product away from consumer focused device. Since then, it’s been slowly scaling things back, this week confirming a Wirecutter report that it’s leaving the toys behind.

.@wirecutter got official confirmation today that @Parrot is indeed pulling out of the mini drone market. Websites like Amazon have slowly been running out of stock. We'll be retiring the Mambo and Swing as our top picks and testing new drones soon. https://t.co/WbvyIxs3Fj — Signe Brewster (@signe) July 18, 2019

No doubt seeing an insurmountable challenge from China’s DJI, the company is shuttering all drone lines but Anafi. While the line closely resembles DJI’s Mavic products, Parrot has begun to position the foldable quadcopter at enterprise uses. As we noted in April, the addition of a Flir thermal camera finds the company targeting construction workers and firefighters.

The move comes as the consumer and hobbyist market continues to grow, but those numbers have been utterly dominated by DJI’s offerings in recent years. Of course, DJI has also been tackling the B2B space, both with souped up versions of the Mavic line and higher payload devices like the Matrice and Inspire.

Those products can perform a wide range of different tasks, from pesticide spraying to search and rescue.