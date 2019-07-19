Can you really predict the next generation of unicorns?

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast, where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.

It’s a good week here at Equity HQ because our two co-hosts are both back at the same time! Kate Clark and Alex Wilhelm, after each of them taking some time off, led the show today, digging into a wealth of news and happenings.

Here’s a quick rundown of what happened on the show this week!

Next week Kate and Alex are back and we may even have a special guest back with us. So make sure you are subscribed, and we’ll be right back in just seven days.