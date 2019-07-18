Google teams up with Apollo 11 astronaut to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing

It’s the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, so it’s no surprise that Google’s daily doodle celebrates this milestone today. To mark the event, Google teamed up with NASA and Michael Collins, the astronaut who piloted the remained on the command module while Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin descended to the moon.

Besides the usual doodle and animation, Google’s team created a video with Collins in which he narrates the sequence of events from his perspective. Not a lot of people can say that they orbited the moon while sipping on a hot cup of coffee, after all.

It’s a fun video to watch, maybe precisely because it features Collins, who most people probably don’t know all that much about.

Earlier this month, Google also launched a couple of other Apollo 11-themed experiences, including an AR recreation of the command module that you can see after you search for ‘Apollo 11’ on your Android or iOS phone.