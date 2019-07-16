Watch 5,000 rockets attempt a world record simultaneous launch to celebrate Apollo 11

50 years ago today, at 9:32 AM ET, Apollo 11 took off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida aboard a Saturn V rocket. At 9:32 AM ET this morning in 2019, you can watch as the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, AL attempts a record of its own.

The Space & Rocket Center will play host to a launch of 5,000 model rockets all blasting off at once, in what will be an attempt at a Guinness world record for the most rockets launched at once. It’s a demonstration with sponsors including Boeing, Lockheed Martin and the United Launch Alliance, which all of course manage actual rocket launches with fair frequency.

Those model rockets may be small, but 5,000 of anything that’s propelled by controlled explosions into the sky is bound to be quite the show, so keep an eye on the stream above for the fireworks.