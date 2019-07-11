There’s a tennis game hidden in Google right now. Here’s how to find it

Google loves a good Easter egg. From cutesie Douglas Adams references to the search results for “askew” being just a liiiiittle bit crooked, there’s all sorts of stuff hiding in the search engine if you know the right thing to type or the right buttons to push.

The latest addition is in honor of the Wimbledon tennis tournament, which wraps up this weekend. If you know where to look, Google has hidden a fun little pong-style tennis game within its results page.

It’s not too hard to find, but it’s just tucked away enough that most people probably won’t stumble upon it accidentally.

Here’s how to find it:

Do a Google search for “wimbledon scores“. See that purple box that pops up? See the nav bar that says “Men’s Singles”, “Women’s Singles”, etc? Grab that, and drag it all the way to the left to scroll to the end. At the very end is a little tennis ball icon. Tap that, and the game should fire right up.

Once you’ve got it up, it’s pretty much Pong minus the paddles. Move to serve, then try to get your player in front of the ball to rally it back and forth. I’m not sure if it’s possible to actually get the ball past the computer player — I haven’t seen it happen. But just successfully returning the ball will get you a point. Once you miss a return, it’s game over.

It’ll work on both mobile or desktop, but I’ve found it’s a helluva lot easier to play on the latter.