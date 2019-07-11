GetAccept’s workflow and e-signature platform for sales secures $7M Series A funding

Many years ago every sales deal was sealed with a handshake between two people. Today, digitization has moved into the sales process, but it hasn’t necessarily improved the experience. In fact, it’s often become a more time-consuming affair because information and communications are scattered across multiple channels and the number of people involved in a deal has increased. That means lots of offers and quotes get lost in the mix.

GetAccept is a startup that provides an all-in-one sales platform where video, live chat, proposal design, document tracking and e-signatures come together to simplify the life of a sales team.

It has now convinced investors there is such a need, raising a $7 million Series A funding round led by DN Capital, with participation from BootstrapLabs, Y Combinator and a number of Spotify’s early investors, including ex-CFO of Spotify, Peter Sterky. The former CMO of Slack and Zendesk, Bill Macaitis, will also join the company’s board of directors.

The new capital will be used to scale sales and marketing, and accelerate product innovation for GetAccept’s industry-leading document workflow solution for sales.

This round brings GetAccept’s total financing raised to $9 million after they won their first seed round in 2017.

Samir Smajic, CEO of GetAccept, says while CRM systems have made it easier for sales teams to manage pipeline and broker deals, “60% of all contracts are lost to indecision or simply go unanswered… Prospects no longer have to interact with reps to get basic information about a product or service, making the sales process highly impersonal. But prospects still need a rep to guide them through an increasingly complex B2B sales process in order to make better-informed buying decisions.” He believes GetAccept bridges this growing “engagement gap.”

GetAccept integrates into a company’s sales pipeline through technology partnerships with CRM and sales automation platforms, including Salesforce, HubSpot, Microsoft Dynamics 365 and others.

It’s pitched as an all-in-one sales platform that competes with several separate tools, including well-financed solutions like DocSend, PandaDoc, Showpad, Highspot, DocuSign and Adobe Sign. Their “sales pitch’ is that companies can do all of the things in those products, but the single GetAccept platform is actually geared toward to sales reps and includes the important features that help sales reps to actually move deals forward.

“Getting a deal to the point of contract has become increasingly difficult because buyers now get most of their information online,” said Thomas Rubens, partner at DN Capital. “GetAccept honed in on this growing issue early on and built a best-in-class platform for managing document workflow and engagement across the entire sales cycle.”

GetAccept has so far signed customers including Samsung, Stanley and Siemens . It’s also expanded to the U.S. and EMEA, including Norway, Denmark and France.