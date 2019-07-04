Q&A Sessions return to Disrupt Berlin 2019

Some of the world’s most fascinating names and leaders in tech startup and investing come to our Disrupt Main Stage to discuss big-picture topics. And that tradition continues at Disrupt Berlin 2019 on 11-12 December.

But what happens when you want to dig into a specific technology or emerging trend? You head for a Q&A Session. These sessions — featuring many of the same folks you’ll hear on the Main Stage and moderated by TechCrunch editors — take place in a smaller, more intimate setting.

Q&A Sessions are a series of lively discussions where audience members get to ask panels of subject-matter experts their most pressing questions. They’ll cover a range of pivotal, thought-provoking topics related to Disrupt Berlin’s category tracks — Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, Biotech/Healthtech, Blockchain, Fintech, Gaming, Investor Topics, Media, Mobility, Privacy/Security, Retail/E-commerce, Robotics/IoT/Hardware, SaaS, Space and Social Impact & Education.

You’ll find all the Q&A Sessions happening on the Extra Crunch Stage, our new home for fireside chats, panel discussions and plenty of actionable, how-to content and tips from successful founders and investors. We’re talking stuff you can put into practice in your own startup. We named the stage after the subscription-based how-to content we create for our most engaged readers. It offers in-depth exclusive content on topics like startup-building fundamentals, resources and recommendations and unicorn deep dives. Curious? Learn more about our Extra Crunch content.

Pro Tips:

Unlike our Main Stage events, you must physically be in the room to attend a Q&A Session. We don’t record or live-stream these sessions.

Get to your Q&A Session early. Space is limited, and admission is strictly first come, first served.

Disrupt Berlin 2019 takes place on 11-12 December.

