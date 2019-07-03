SoftBank Vision Fund partner David Thevenon is coming to Disrupt Berlin

SoftBank Vision Fund has single-handedly changed the game when it comes to tech startup investment. And that’s why I’m excited to announce that SoftBank Vision Fund partner David Thevenon is joining us at TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin.

Thevenon spent most of his career working for Google on international and strategic partnerships, especially in Latin America, Asia, Europe and Middle-East. He ended up heading the business development teams working on Android partnerships globally.

While his career as an investor is still relatively recent, he’s currently a board member for DiDi, Grab and Kabbage. As a reminder, SoftBank’s Vision Fund invested $5 billion in DiDi — it’s not every day that you get to cut such a big check.

So Thevenon has become a sort of expert in ride-hailing and mobile transportation platforms. It’s going to be interesting to hear what he thinks about the concept of ‘super apps’ that Grab pioneered for instance. Can you transform ride-hailing apps into apps that you open every day to make payments, get insurance products and loans?

More generally, given the size of SoftBank’s Vision Fund ($100 billion), it has had a huge impact on the growth trajectory of some companies. I’m personally curious to know SoftBank’s approach as board members, whether they get involved in the strategy of those companies or let the executive teams make decisions on their own.

