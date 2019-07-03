Google Pay gets more deeply integrated with Chrome

Google Chrome users will now have an easier way to pay while online shopping, says Google, thanks to an update that lets you access the payment information you’ve saved to your Google Account. Previously, you could sync this payment information between browsers on different platforms by turning on the Google sync option. Now, the company says you’ll be able to access autofill for payments just by signing into your Google Account while on the desktop — even if Chrome sync is disabled.

The feature takes advantage of Google Pay, which has been recently expanding to more sites across the web, following last year’s rebranding from “Android Pay” to reflect its more cross-platform nature. For example, only two weeks ago, Google announced that Google Pay’s integration with PayPal would expand to online merchants who accept Google Pay on their website or in their app.

With this new option, Chome users on a desktop browser will now offer you the ability to select a saved payment card from your Google Account when you’re checking out. You’ll have to enter your card’s CVC number to complete the transaction, and then will be emailed a receipt from Google Pay with more information following the purchase.

You can also manage your credit and debit cards associated with your Google Account under your Account settings (Payments & Subscriptions –> Payment methods), the company notes.

Using this feature won’t automatically turn on Chrome sync. You’d still have to do that manually, if you want to sync other information in between your devices, like bookmarks, history, open tabs, passwords, autofill, and other settings.

Google also points out that you may not have to think about signing into your Google Account in order to take advantage of the new payment option — you’re automatically signed in to your account when you sign in to another Google service, like Gmail. However, you can sign out of your Google Account in Chrome, if you prefer or turn off “Allow Chrome sign-in” altogether.