E.ventures, the global early-stage venture fund, has raised $400 million more from investors

The firm e.ventures, a 20-year-old, early-stage venture outfit that has historically invested out of dedicated funds in numerous geographies, including the U.S., Russia, Germany, Asia, and Brazil, has raised $400 million in fresh capital across two new funds: a $225 million U.S.-focused fund that’s based in San Francisco, and a $175 million fund that’s focused on Europe and based in Berlin.

It says the funds will invest between $1.5 million and $10 million in tech startups, from those at the seed stage to those looking to land Series B funding. The outfit generally looks for consumer, SaaS, and fintech startups with global aspirations.

Some of e.ventures’s highest-profile bets to date include FarFetch, The RealReal, Shipt, Groupon, and Sonos.

Some of its newest bets include Zippia, a San Mateo, Ca.-based site for job-seekers that raised $8.5 million in Series A funding led by e.ventures; Leapwork, a Denmark-based workplace automation platform startup whose recent $10 million Series A round was co-led by the firm; and Candid, a direct-to-consumer brand in San Francisco that focuses on oral health care that raised $63.4 million in Series B funding. (e.ventures was part of a bigger syndicate that included Greycroft, Bessemer, RiverPark Funds, and numerous others.)

Mathias Schilling, an e.ventures co-founder, is the firm’s U.S. managing partner.

e.ventures is the second venture outfit in recent days to announce $400 million in new capital commitments. Late last week, L.A.-based Upfront Ventures, an outfit that was founded around the same time and invests roughly half of its capital in L.A.-area startups, announced that it has closed its sixth, early-stage flagship fund with $400 million.

Upfront also looks to be closing on a separate, opportunities-type growth fund, judging by a separate SEC filing that lists a $250 million target.