Daily Crunch: Tim Cook fires back at the WSJ

The Daily Crunch is TechCrunch’s roundup of our biggest and most important stories. If you’d like to get this delivered to your inbox every day at around 9am Pacific, you can subscribe here.

1. Tim Cook hits ‘send’

Apple’s CEO isn’t happy with The Wall Street Journal.

A day after a WSJ report describing departing design guru Jony Ive’s cooling relationship with Apple, Tim Cook made the rare move of responding directly in an email sent to a reporter at NBC, where he called the story “absurd” and said it doesn’t “match with reality.”

2. Facebook News Feed changes downrank misleading health info and dangerous ‘cures’

The social network today announced it will minimize the spread of health content that’s sensational or misleading. (Maybe it should go ahead and block this stuff, instead of just downranking it?)

3. Loon breaks its stratospheric balloon flight record with 223 days aloft

This beats the Alphabet-owned company’s previous record of 198 days in the air by nearly a month, and it’s great news for its goal of delivering internet connectivity to hard-to-reach areas.

4. A Cloudflare outage is impacting sites everywhere

If you’ve been experiencing “502 Bad Gateway” notices all morning, for better or worse, you’re not alone.

5. Netflix is officially making a show based on Neil Gaiman’s ‘Sandman’ comics

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news over the weekend that a deal was in the works, and it claimed that this will be DC Entertainment’s most expensive TV series yet.

6. Calm raises $27M to McConaughey you to sleep

Meditation app unicorn Calm lets you doze off to the dulcet tones of actor Matthew McConaughey’s southern drawl or writer Stephen Fry’s English accent.

7. How startups can make influencer marketing work on a budget

Influencer marketing has ballooned into a $25 billion industry, yet for many marketing managers, it’s not delivering the results to justify the hype. (Extra Crunch membership required.)