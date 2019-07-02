Apply for your discounted student, nonprofit and government pass to Disrupt Berlin 2019

Disrupt Berlin 2019, which takes place on 11-12 December, attracts an international community more than 3,000 people from over 50 countries. This two-day, program-packed event, focused on early-stage startups across Europe and beyond, represents an ocean of opportunity.

We want to make that ocean available and affordable to as many people as possible, so we are offering discounted Innovator passes specifically for students and nonprofit or government employees.

Here’s what you can access with your Disrupt Berlin Innovator pass.

The full Disrupt agenda including all stages and the Startup Battlefield competition

Interactive workshops

Startup Alley with more than 400 exhibiting startups and sponsors

Networking events

The complete attendee list via the Disrupt Mobile App

CrunchMatch, our attendee-networking platform that helps you connect with people and schedule meetings based on mutual business goals

Who qualifies for the discount? Let’s go over the details.

Students: you must be currently enrolled in a grade school, high school, college or university program or have graduated within the last six months. Sorry, coding schools don’t qualify.

Be prepared to provide a valid student ID, proof of current enrollment or transcripts at registration, or you’ll get stuck paying the full on-site price. And if you’re less than 21 years old, you may not have access to some venues. Your reduced Innovator pass costs €135 plus VAT. Tickets are non-refundable.

Non-profit and government employees: you must be current full-time employees of nonprofit organizations, federal, state or local government agencies, international government agencies or active military employees.

Nonprofit employees must provide their email address from their organization during the online registration process. Government employees must provide their valid .gov email address during the registration process.

At the Disrupt Berlin on-site registration check-in, you must show proof of current employment at your nonprofit (copy of 501c3 documentation) or government organization. Government contractors, including contractors working on government “Cost Reimbursable Contracts,” are not eligible for the government discount.

We accept the following forms of valid government ID:

Government-issued Visa, MasterCard or American Express

Government picture ID

Military picture ID

Federally Funded Research Development Corp (FFRDC) ID

If you don’t present valid nonprofit documentation or government ID at registration, you’ll have to pay the full on-site price. The discounted Innovator pass costs €295 + VAT, and tickets are non-refundable.

Students, nonprofits and government employees, don’t miss your opportunity to experience everything Disrupt Berlin 2019 has to offer at significant savings. Apply for a discounted Innovator pass today.