Apply for an AMA session with a female All Raise VC at Disrupt SF 2019

Female founders, what questions would you ask if you could spend 30 minutes picking the brain of a leading female VC? Your opportunity to find out awaits at Disrupt SF 2019 on October 2-4. We’ve partnered with All Raise — a startup non-profit with a mission to accelerate your success — to host a day-long AMA (“ask me anything”) event. Apply here by July 19 for a chance to get your burning questions answered.

Here’s how the All Raise AMA works. The event takes place on October 3 in a designated area within Startup Alley, the Disrupt expo floor. Over the course of the day, approximately 100 women founders will participate in one of at least 30 scheduled mini-AMA sessions.

In each 30-minute AMA, three founders will meet with one of the All Raise community’s VCs. You’ll have the opportunity to ask in-depth questions about the next raise, key hires, the competition or other key topics. Leave your pitch in your pocket — this is a rare opportunity to dig deep and glean crucial information from some of the best investors around.

Who can participate in the All Raise AMA? U.S.-based women founders who have raised at least $250,000 in a Seed, A or B round. All Raise gives special consideration to founders from underrepresented groups (e.g. Black, Latinx or LGBTQIA women).

All Raise will review the applications and reply to founders by August 16. Acceptance is based on availability for session spots, investor fit with industry sector and company stage, as well as demand for certain categories.

If you’re tapped to participate, simply buy any pass to Disrupt SF (including Expo Only), and you’re in the door. Then keep an eye peeled for an email from All Raise with your scheduled AMA appointment time on October 3.

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to learn from some of the most successful women VCs in the industry and network with other intrepid women entrepreneurs. Those 100+ spots won’t last long. Apply to the All Raise AMA event before the July 19 deadline, and we’ll see you in San Francisco!

