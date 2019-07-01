Verified Expert Growth Marketing Agency: Factorial Digital

SEO has been around for decades, but it’s still one of the most important growth channels for early-stage startups. Factorial Digital is a growth marketing agency based in NYC that specializes in search and startups. Co-founder Corey Eulas shares his philosophy for growth marketing and how his distributed team collaborates with companies across a variety of verticals.

On Factorial Digital’s process

“Discovery is incredibly important to us. We want to know your backstory, internal processes, what strategies worked and didn’t work in the past, etc. After gathering those details, we’ll do a deep dive to learn more about your business and market category. In our first conversation, we want to identify quick wins, so we’ll propose three ideas that we can try right away. That means we’re starting to deliver value on day one.”

Advice to founders

“The best SEO agency in the country, hands down.” Meredith Wood, NYC, VP of Marketing, Fundera

“I always challenge founders by asking: What if the channel changes? What if consumers stop using it? What if the ad policies change? What if the costs just double and become too prohibitive? What do you do at that point? You’d have to start from scratch. We encourage founders to run marketing strategies in parallel to growth, and to never be complacent about growth because there’s always somebody who is coming right behind you.”

Below, you’ll find the rest of the founder reviews, the full interview, and more details like pricing and fee structures. This profile is part of our ongoing series covering startup growth marketing agencies with whom founders love to work, based on this survey and our own research. The survey is open indefinitely, so please fill it out if you haven’t already.

Interview with Factorial Digital Founder Corey Eulas

Yvonne Leow: How did you get into the game of growth, and why did you decide to start Factorial Digital?

Corey Eulas: It all started at a pretty young age. I was building websites and as I was trying to find ways to generate passive income, I gradually gravitated towards the affiliate marketing space. I learned about all of the different channels that can be used to acquire more people to visit your website, and I found it to be pretty fascinating and exciting.

Later in my career, I worked at a startup in NYC with my now co-founder Sasha Dagayev, and our team was often frustrated by the digital marketing agencies we partnered with. It seemed like there was a huge opportunity to deliver deep expertise and high-touch service – especially given the incredible people I was surrounded by. And that’s what we strive for today.