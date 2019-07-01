Amazon rolls out early Prime Day deals on devices including Fire TV Recast, services and more

In addition to expanding Prime Day to a two-day long sale event, taking place on July 15-16, Amazon today announced it’s kicking things off with early Prime Day sales across a range of devices and services. The pre-sale includes discounts on the Fire TV Recast, Ring Video Doorbell, and Echo Dot — the latter a perennial best seller during past Prime Day events and holiday sales. The retailer is also discounting services like Amazon Music, Prime Video, Kindle Unlimited, Audible and more.

The Fire TV Recast is the leading deal today. At $100 off, the now $129.99 Fire TV device is at its lowest price to date. The Recast offers everything you’d get with Fire TV plus the ability to hook up to an antenna to watch and record live TV. It’s a good deal for cord cutters who prefer to watch over-the-air TV for free, without paying for a TiVo subscription or a streaming TV service, like Hulu’s, YouTube TV, Sling TV or others.

In addition, Amazon says on July 8, the bundle with the Ring doorbell and Echo Dot will drop to $169.

Device deals often help to power Amazon Prime Day, as the retailer is known for slashing prices on its own hardware to cost or even lower. But already, Amazon’s top-seller the Echo Dot is listed at $24.99 — so how much lower can it go, unless Amazon just starts throwing a free Dot in with every Prime Day order?

Echo and Echo Plus are also already affordable at $69.99 and $149.99, respectively, as are the Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K, at $39.99 and $49.99.

Meanwhile, the other early Prime Day deals those that seem designed to entice shoppers while they’re already on the site — but they’re not all necessarily outrageous enough to actually bring in traffic by themselves. And others were already underway ahead of today.

For example, Amazon in late June started giving away 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $0.99, as well as 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for free, and a year of Audible for $119.50 (or $4.95/month for 3 months), with an Echo Dot thrown in.

These deals were again touted today, along with others.

The remaining deals include: