Quibi is getting an action-thriller series starring Liam Hemsworth

Streaming media startup Quibi, co-founded by entertainment industry heavyweight Jeffrey Katzenberg and former HP CEO Meg Whitman, is adding more star power to its launch slate. The short-form video content startup will have an action-thriller series starring Liam Hemsworth, one of the many Hemsworths (the one who was in The Hunger Games, specifically).

This series doesn’t yet have a name, but Hemsworth will start as ‘Dodge Maynard’ (Dodge is a very common name), who undertakes a very different kind of indecent proposal where apparently he ends up becoming human prey for villains who probably end up being very rich people who want nothing more than to hunt ‘the most dangerous game,’ to draw conclusions from a popular fictional trope.

There’s strong creative talent attached behind the scenes, too, including Sopranos writer Nick Santora and frequent Mad Men episodes director Phil Abraham.

Quibi, which is set for a launch in April next year, will have lots of content from a laundry list of top creators, likely owing to Katzenberg’s considerable tinsel town influence. Shows already greenling include a murder mystery comedy from SNL’s Lorne Michaels, a documentary series from Tyra Banks, a Steven Spielberg horror show, plus projects from Guillermo Del Toro, Chrissy Teigen, Idris Elba and more.

The company has already signed up $100 million in ad revenue commitments, and $1 billion in total funding. It’s unique proposition compared to the rest of the streaming originals market is to create short content specifically meant to be consumed on mobile devices on the go. Pricing at launch will range from $4.99 to $7.99 per month, depending on whether users want some ads, or a totally ad-free experience.