Win a Wild Card to compete in Startup Battlefield at Disrupt SF 2019

Did you miss the deadline to compete in the Startup Battlefield at Disrupt San Francisco 2019 on Oct. 2-4? Cheer up buckaroo. You may be down, but you’re not out. You have one last chance for Startup Battlefield glory.

“Tell me more,” we hear you cry. Buy a demo table and exhibit in Startup Alley at Disrupt SF for a chance to win a Wild Card entry to Startup Battlefield. Out of all the startups exhibiting in the Alley, our team of TechCrunch editors will select two standouts as Wild Card teams. Those teams will compete head-to-head in Startup Battlefield for $100,000 equity-free cash, the Disrupt Cup and plenty of investor and media attention.

Yes, it’s a longshot, but sometimes longshots pay off. Just ask the folks at RecordGram. Not only did the company reap the many benefits of exhibiting in Startup Alley, but it also earned a Wild Card slot and won the Startup Battlefield championship.

Whether or not you earn a Wild Card or compete in Startup Battlefield, exhibiting in Startup Alley offers almost infinite opportunity. More than 10,000 attendees will be on hand, and they’ll be hungry to explore everything Startup Alley has to offer. It’s a networking paradise where you just might connect with future customers, investors, partners, advisors, employees and marketers. Plus, with 400 media outlets attending, plenty of journalists will be trolling for great stories.

Caleb John, founder and CEO of Cedar Robotics, met hundreds of people demonstrating his company’s tech in Startup Alley. He calls the experience “one of the coolest things we’ve ever done.”

Of course, you get all the other benefits associated with your Startup Alley Exhibitor Package. Three full days of programming across all four Disrupt stages including the Main stage where you’ll hear a lineup of amazing speakers. You also receive access to interactive workshops, the complete attendee list via Disrupt Mobile App, CrunchMatch, our attendee-networking platform, networking parties, the TechCrunch After Party and exclusive video content access once the conference ends.

Disrupt San Francisco 2019 on Oct. 2-4. Come exhibit in Startup Alley for your chance to win one of two Wild Card spots and your last opportunity to compete in Startup Battlefield. Go for it!

Not quite ready for prime time on the Disrupt Main stage? No worries. Why not apply for our TC Top Picks program? Our TC Top Picks receive a free Startup Alley Exhibitor Package, VIP treatment and plenty of media and investor exposure.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at Disrupt San Francisco 2019? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.