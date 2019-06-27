Host your country’s startup delegation at Disrupt Berlin 2019

Creative technology and innovative ideas know no boundaries, which is why thousands of early-stage startup founders, investors, innovators and entrepreneurs — from more than 50 countries — will convene at Disrupt Berlin 2019 on 11-12 December.

In keeping with an international focus, we’re searching for countries that want to shine a spotlight on their best and brightest early-stage startups. Email the events team to apply for a Country Pavilion and bring your delegation to exhibit in Startup Alley.

The exhibition floor — the epicenter of opportunity — features hundreds of dynamic startups displaying their technology, products, platforms and services. Hosting a Country Pavilion in Startup Alley gives you the chance to showcase your country’s emerging startups and to be recognized as a world leader in technology.

Jana Rosenfelder, co-founder and COO of Actijoy, exhibited in a Startup Alley country pavilion sponsored by Czech Invest — a governmental agency that supports startups by defraying conference costs. The following year, Actijoy earned a TC Top Pick spot at Disrupt San Francisco 2018.

“TechCrunch Disrupt is one of the best startup conferences,” said Rosenfelder. “It’s so well organized, and the media exposure is much better than at other events. Startup Alley’s a great place for startups to network for leads, investors, industry contacts and partnerships.”

Here’s what you need to know about hosting a County Pavilion. Your delegation can consist of international startup groups, government innovation centers, incubators and accelerators. All startups must be less than two years old and have secured less than $2.5 million in funding.

Still with us? Good. Next, simply email the events team and tell us which country or region you want to highlight at Disrupt Berlin. We also want to know a bit about the startups in your delegation. The events team will contact you with a price quote.

Did you know that all startups exhibiting in Startup Alley — including pavilions — have a chance to be voted the Wild Card company? The Wild Card winner gets a shot to compete in Startup Battlefield, TechCrunch’s epic pitch competition with a $50,000 cash prize.

True story: RecordGram won the Wild Card at Disrupt NY ’17. The next day it competed in Startup Battlefield and went on to win the whole shebang. Pretty amazing stuff, right there.

You can get in on the exhibition action of Startup Alley even if you’re not part of a country delegation. Simply purchase a Startup Alley Exhibitor Package for €745 + VAT, and that price includes three Founder passes.

Disrupt Berlin 2019 takes place on 11-12 December. Come and showcase your country’s best and brightest startups to the world. Email us about reserving your country pavilion today.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at Disrupt Berlin 2019? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.