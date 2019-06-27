AT&T’s 5G network hits (parts of) Las Vegas

Hey, so remember earlier today when I said that new 5G cities still qualify as news, for a little while longer, at least? AT&T is making it under the wire with the addition of Las Vegas to its growing portfolio of 5G business cities.

The addition of Sin City brings the carrier’s total up to 20 cities for its 5G+ — a confusing branding it gave to avoid confusion with its purposefully confusing 5G E branding. Confused? Good. That was kind of the point.

Anyway, AT&T’s certainly adding cities at a rapid clip and outpacing the competition with the sheer number of locations. Of course, it’s important to note two things.

This is limited to business users for the time being It’s limited to “parts” of Las Vegas

The second bit is in line with the rest of AT&T’s 5G offerings. It also goes for Verizon’s including the recent additions of Denver and Providence. AT&T hasn’t specified which parts yet (Verizon, on the other hand, was EXTREMELY specific). In both cases, though, I’d anticipate spending plenty of time switching back and forth between 5G and LTE.

If that sounds good, AT&T offers the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G for doing just that.