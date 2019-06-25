Live like a robber baron for a night with Airbnb Luxe

Airbnbs are a mixed bag. Pictures only tell half the story, and sometimes you don’t really know what you’re getting into until you get there. Say what you will about Airbnb’s new white glove Luxe service, but the company does seem to go out of its way to ensure that users get what the pay for.

That’s still subjective, of course. As The New York Times notes, Luxe’s price range is a broad one, starting at $600 bucks a night and going all the way up to $1 million for a week. To put that into perspective, that’s the difference between a night in a San Francisco hotel during Dreamforce or 18 years of the average American salary.

As for what that gets you, that too, varies. The company notes that it’s got castles in France and award winning homes in New Zealand and South Africa. Amenities include things like massage therapists and personal trainers. Per Airbnb,

This new tier launches with more than 2,000 handpicked homes around the world, each one passing strict evaluation across 300+ criteria to meet standards in both design and function. This includes elevated design standards on a variety of elements, from premium materials & finishes and rare & unique features, to spaces that accommodate groups, highly functional design, chef-grade appliances and the proper amount of bathrooms corresponding to each bedroom.

The new “bespoke” tier is the result of the company’s 2017 acquisition of Luxury Retreats. Each location is subject to a 300+ point criteria and supported by 24/7 access to “trip designers.” Because, again, you get what you pay for.