Only 24 hours left to apply to Startup Battlefield at Disrupt SF 2019

Early-stage startup founders it’s now or never, it’s do-or-die, it’s [insert your preferred time-crunch cliché here]. The application deadline for the Startup Battlefield at Disrupt San Francisco 2019 expires in just 24 hours.

If you’re ready to go up against a cadre of approximately 15-30 outstanding startups on the Disrupt Main stage, then apply to compete in the Startup Battlefield before the application window slams shut on June 25th at 11:59 p.m. (PT).

Competing in Startup Battlefield is free. TechCrunch does not charge fees or take any equity. If you make it through the vetting process — TechCrunch editors set a high bar — you’ll receive free, extensive pitch coaching from our Startup Battlefield-tested editors. Their advice, coaching and guidance will prepare you to deliver a killer, six-minute presentation to a panel of expert judges — notable VCs and technologists. And you’ll be ready to handle the nerve-wracking Q&A that follows your pitch.

The teams that make it into the final round will present their pitch and demo again — to a second set of judges. And from that select group, one startup will be named champion, claim the $100,000 cash prize, hoist the Disrupt Cup and get ready for a very bright future.

The entire event takes place in front of thousands of avid startup fans and influencers — investors, founders and journalists from more than 400 media outlets. We also live-stream the entire event around the world on TechCrunch.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter — and make it available later on-demand.

All Startup Battlefield teams benefit from competing whether they win or not. You’ll be on the receiving end of intense media and investor attention. You’ll exhibit for free in Startup Alley for all three days of the show. You’ll receive invitations to VIP events, free passes to future TechCrunch events and complimentary subscriptions to our new editorial offering, Extra Crunch. That adds up to serious opportunity.

All that opportunity expires in just 24 hours. Don’t miss your chance — apply to the Startup Battlefield before June 25th at 11:59 p.m. (PT).

There’s more than one way to stand in the Disrupt SF spotlight. Apply for our TC Top Picks program. As part of this select group, you’ll receive a free Startup Alley Exhibitor Package, VIP treatment and plenty of investor and media attention — including an interview with a TechCrunch editor on the Showcase Stage.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at Disrupt San Francisco 2019? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.