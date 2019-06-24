Cloudflare outage affecting numerous sites on Monday AM [Update: fixed]

Cloudflare, a company providing performance and security to websites, is having network problems of its own this morning — and taking down a lot of its customers’ sites and apps in the process. Affected companies include podcast app Overcast, chat service Discord, managed hosting provider WP Engine, eCommerce hosting provider Sonassi, public web front-end CDN service CDNJS, and many others — including the sites that rely on the web hosting or who partner with Cloudflare for their CDN service.

According to Cloudflare, it identified a possible route leak that’s impacting some of the Cloudflare IP ranges, and its working now to resolve the issue.

Hi Jakub, you can follow our status page as we investigate this issue here: https://t.co/bogkL6UXjM ^Si — Cloudflare Help (@CloudflareHelp) June 24, 2019

Sorry, the servers are having issues this morning due to problems at my CDN, @CloudflareHelp. The bad news is that there’s nothing I can really do about it. The good news is that there’s nothing I can really do about it. 🏖 (seriously, they have good people there, it’ll be OK) — Overcast (@OvercastFM) June 24, 2019

The problems were first identified around 7:02 AM EST, says Cloudflare, and the problem was identified shortly thereafter.

Its status page has been providing continual updates.

The company said at 8:34 AM EST, “this leak is impacting many internet services including Cloudflare. We are continuing to work with the network provider that created this route leak to remove it.”

Update: The company at 12:42 AM UTC / 8:42 AM EST says the issue is resolved:

The network responsible for the route leak has now fixed the issue. We are seeing improvement and are continuing to monitor this before we consider this issue resolved.