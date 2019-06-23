Two days left to apply to Startup Battlefield at Disrupt SF 2019

What do early-stage startups Forethought, Pi and Recordgram have in common with successful tech companies like Dropbox, Mint and TripIt? They all competed in Startup Battlefield, our epic pitch competition.

If you’re ready to step up, go big and launch your startup to the world, you need to get moving. We stop accepting applications in just two days — on June 25th at 11:59 p.m. (PT). Apply to compete in the Startup Battlefield right now.

When we say, “go big” we mean it in every sense of the word. The crowd — more than 10,000 people flock to our flagship event. The stakes — a $100,000 equity-free cash prize. The competition — if you make the cut, you’ll go up against some of the finest early-stage startups on the Disrupt Main stage in front of an audience of thousands.

The room will be packed with founders, investors — and tech journalists from more than 400 media outlets. We’re talking influential people who can take your startup dreams and make them a reality. They’ll expect the best, and you’ll deliver.

You have nothing to lose. Applying and participating in Startup Battlefield is free. The selection process is competitive, and TechCrunch editors will choose approximately 15-30 startups to compete. Participating founders receive free, extensive pitch coaching to ensure peak performance.

On the big day, teams get six-minutes to pitch and present a live demo to the judges, a panel consisting of expert VCs and technologists. And that’s followed by a round of Q&A. Survive the first round and you’ll lather, rinse and repeat in front of a new set of judges.

One outstanding startup will emerge to claim the $100,000, the Disrupt Cup and serious bragging rights to become the toast of Disrupt SF ‘19.

But the benefits of competing extend to all Startup Battlefield participants. You’ll enjoy the VIP treatment at Disrupt — including invitations to private investor receptions, and you get free exhibit space in Startup Alley for all three days of the show. You’ll have access to CrunchMatch — our investor/startup matching program that simplifies networking. Oh, and we live-stream the entire event on TechCrunch.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Plus, it’s available later on-demand.

Disrupt San Francisco 2019 takes place on Oct. 2-4. Don’t miss your chance to step up, go big and go home with $100,000. Apply to Startup Battlefield before the deadline on June 25th at 11:59 p.m. (PT).

Not quite ready for prime time on the Disrupt Main stage? No worries. Why not apply for our TC Top Picks program? Our TC Top Picks receive a free Startup Alley Exhibitor Package, VIP treatment and plenty of media and investor exposure.