Ray Dalio, Niantic, Adobe, Dropbox, remote work, Northzone, and Slack

Ray Dalio on the Extra Crunch stage at Disrupt SF 2019

This year at Disrupt SF, we will be hosting a special Extra Crunch stage focused on the issues that confront startup founders in building their companies.

I am pleased to announce that Ray Dalio of Bridgewater fame will be sitting down for a fireside chat on the Extra Crunch stage to discuss his Principles, and how to build a startup culture. Building a strong culture early on is the hallmark of almost all successful startups, and it is great to have such a leading figure to chat on this critical topic.

For tickets and more information, head over to our Disrupt SF event page.

A chat with Niantic CEO John Hanke on the launch of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

Niantic dominated the mobile gaming world with its Pokémon Go augmented reality game. Now, the company is coming back for round two with the launch of its wizards-and-Hogwarts-themed game, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.